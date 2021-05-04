Disney shares first look at its 'real' lightsaber coming to Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Hotel

The hotel is expected to be an “all-immersive, two-night vacation” experience where, according to Disney Parks Blog, fans will be “plunged into a Star Wars story where your decisions and actions – or even the casual conversations you may have — determine how your personal journey unfolds.”RELATED | Star Wars immersive hotel to open at Walt Disney World in 2022
While Disney hasn’t confirmed if the lightsabers will be available for purchase, it does promise an experience in a galaxy, far, far away that Star Wars fans will never forget.For a closer look at the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Hotel click here.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company this station.
The video in the media player above is from previous coverage.
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
Author: OTRC
This post originally appeared on ABC13 RSS Feed
0 Comments