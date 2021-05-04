Don't open these texts from Amazon, Argos and Asda – Three Mobile issues important alert

Soon after this warning from Vodafone, Express.co.uk reported that even more consumers were being targeted by these delivery scam texts with a flurry of messages appearing on devices.

And now, carrier Three is warning its customers of a new version of the threat and even launched a dedicated webpage with a fresh alert about the dangers of the FluBot malware. Three says that it’s aware of a growing number of fake text messages, which are not only claiming to be from delivery firms but also popular high street supermarkets and online retailers, including ASDA, Argos and Amazon.

“We are aware that a significant number of people across the UK have been targeted with an SMS message that has been faked to look as if it has come from a delivery service,” explained Three. “While initial messages claimed to be from DHL, the scam also has taken on other company brands including Asda, Amazon and Argos, to name a few.

Advertisements

“This fraudulent attack has affected all network operators, and as an industry, we are advising customers to be vigilant and careful about clicking on any links received in an SMS.”

READ MORE: BT broadband will be much cheaper for millions of customers from next month