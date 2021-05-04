Drivers hit back at elderly road restriction plans – 'stop attacking the older generation'

“Those who plan and read the road ahead, at speeds to suit conditions, rarely need to swerve or react needlessly.
“I’ve driven over a million miles, causing or having no accidents. I’m 67 and trust my doctor and optician to tell me if I am no longer fit to drive.”
However, another road user warned securing regular medical checks could be an issue for many drivers.
Telematics black box tools would also be installed in vehicles as a form of tracking device to ensure drivers stick to the rules.
The black box could also be used to monitor drivers’ ability behind the wheel with any concerning reports further analysed.
One road user warned applying restrictions onto older drivers would be a “massive vote loser”.
Meanwhile, another road user suggested roadside checks on drivers would be “far more effective” than blanket restrictions.
They said: “Roadside drug and alcohol tests would be far more effective. They can be easily set up just like traffic census points.”
Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed
Read More
0 Comments