Elon Musk's Bitcoin investment ripped to piece: 'It could have gone either way!'

At the end of April, Tesla revealed it registered a net gain of $ 101million (£72m) from sales of Bitcoin during the quarter, helping to boost its net profits to a record high in the first quarter.

Tesla does not account for Bitcoin as a mark-to-market asset, meaning it only recognises an earnings benefit if it sells to lock in the gains.

In an exclusive interview with Express.co.uk, though, Martin Bamford, chartered financial planner at Informed Choice, warned Mr Musk’s move could have easily gone either way.

He explained: “[Bitcoin] is not an investment.

“It is purely speculative and it is something that doesn’t have any intrinsic value.

“It’s just based on whether or not someone is prepared to pay a higher price for what you owe.