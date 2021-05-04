Emmerdale's Charley Webb shares battle against mystery illness

Emmerdale actress Charley spent her Bank Holiday weekend indoors with her son after feeling peculiar.

The mum-of-three and wife to soap co-star Matthew Wolfenden, previously shared with fans about her feeling unwell.

She asked her social media following for remedies for bad sinuses.

In a video she explained: “So since I spoke to you all about what’s the best thing for sinusitis, which I’ve been to the doctors, don’t actually know if it is that, but it’s got so much worse.

“My head has been pounding beyond belief.”

The Emmerdale star is currently battling a mystery illness, which could be sinusitis.

She shared videos and photographs of her chaotic evening of feeling unwell whilst her son was eating Parma ham in her bed.

The star then motioned to various parts of her head, saying: “Thumping up here, in here, really bad. And not only when I bend over, it comes all the time.

“Yesterday was the worst, so I don’t know if that’s common for sinusitis, but it’s so bad.”

She luckily had her five-year-old son Bowie by her side for a comforting Friday night.

After she received several comments from her followers, the 33-year-old posted a new video thanking people for their support.

Walking as she talked, the busy mum said: “Some of your messages are making me laugh out loud. Laugh. Out. Loud.”

“And the people that are with me, thank you. Because all my friends have really well-behaved children and I don’t. They’re feral, absolutely feral.”

The star has two other children, Buster, aged 11, and Ace, who is one with husband Matthew.

