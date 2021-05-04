Flights: Jet2, TUI, easyJet, Ryanair & British Airways updates as May 17 approaches

However, others are hesitant to resume flights just yet due to “uncertainty” over which nations will be categorised as “green”, “amber” and “red”.

With May 17 a matter of weeks away, here are the latest updates from Jet2, TUI, easyJet, Ryanair and British Airways (BA).

Jet2

Jet has made the decision to continue its temporary suspension of flights.

According to the airline, flights and holidays are now cancelled up to June 24, 2021.

This is due to ongoing “uncertainty” with Jet2’s CEO Steve Heapy slamming the Government’s Travel Taskforce document released previously.

When it was released on April 9, he said: “We have taken time to study the Global Travel Taskforce’s framework, and we are extremely disappointed at the lack of clarity and detail.”

In a statement on the airline website, Jet said: “We’re getting ready to take you on holiday again from June 24 2021. We’re now waiting for the UK Government and its Global Travel Taskforce to confirm which destinations fall into the green, amber or red categories of the new traffic light system – and the travel requirements for each country to be finalised.

“If you have an existing booking, we’ll be in touch with you when we know more. You can also visit our website 14 days before you’re due to depart when we’ll have all the latest official information.

“Between now and then, there’s no need to take any action – and we’d recommend that you don’t start arranging things like COVID-19 tests until all the travel requirements have been published by the governments here and abroad.”

