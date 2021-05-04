Fortnite update patch notes: Surprise maintenance download out now – here's what it does

Fortnite fans can download a new update on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and Android.

Fortnite update 3.15 isn’t necessarily a major patch, so don’t expect new content or big new gameplay changes.

On the plus side, the new update doesn’t require any server downtime, so you won’t miss much action.

According to the patch notes, the new update fixes an annoying problem, specifically with Raz’s Explosive Bow.

Needless to say, the update also makes various stability improvements and fixes one or two cosmetic issues.

Epic Games explains more: “We’ve released a maintenance patch on all platforms to address cosmetic issues, stability, and an issue that could sometimes prevent players from picking up Raz’s Explosive Bow.

“As part of today’s maintenance patch, the unfinished Style of the Tsuki Outfit has been removed. The completed Style will arrive in a future update.”

As pointed out by Fortnite dataminer ShiinaBR, the new download seemingly adds one or two new items to the game files.