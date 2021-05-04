Freddie Mercury’s Queen top The Beatles in UK poll of musicians to listen to while driving

The vast majority of Brits love to put on some bangers while driving, with just 7 per cent of the nation preferring silence. And now Freddie Mercury ’s Queen have topped a new UK poll of the most popular musicians to listen to while driving. The band behind Bohemian Rhapsody, We Will Rock You and Don’t Stop Me Now, beat the likes of ABBA and The Beatles.

Car-buying experts at Perrys polled 1500 British adults to find out how music choice plays a role in the car on long journeys. It turns out that younger adults aged between 25 and 34 were the most avid listeners, with 98 per cent agreeing that having tunes playing was a must-have. By UK region, those living in Kent and the West Midlands were found to be the most likely to listen to music during a long trip, with 100 per cent polled in those spots admitting they cannot drive in silence. Advertisements Here are the UK’s Top 10 musicians to listen to while driving, followed by Britain’s favourite music genres to enjoy in the car. READ MORE: Freddie Mercury and Queen: ‘Argentina treated us like The Beatles!’

This year marks Queen’s 50th anniversary, but Brian May admits he finds it hard without Freddie. Speaking exclusively with Express.co.uk, the 73-year-old said: “Well I’m proud. Of course, we’re proud of what we’ve done and we’re still around. “We just kind of didn’t want to harp on it. We just thought, ‘Let’s just celebrate the fact that we’re still creative.’ “I think it also…because Freddie’s not here it changes our feelings a little bit. There’s always going to be that little bit of…reticence in a sense.”

Of course, not only does this year mark 50 years of Queen, but also 30 years since Freddie’s death in 1991. And following John Deacon’s retirement in the mid-90s, Brian and Roger Taylor have kept the show on the road with collaborative singer Adam Lambert. Brian added: “I’m very proud of what we do now with Adam. It’s been incredible, the sort of…the re-birth and response we’ve had around the world. Advertisements “And it’s great that we can own our own legacy, own our own material and keep it alive rather than it being a museum piece or fossil.”

