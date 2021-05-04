Hamburg fire: Blaze erupts at Tiefstack Power Station – Alarm triggered as flames hit roof

A fire has broken out at the Tiefstack Power Station with dramatic footage from the scene showing smoke billowing out from the building. Flames can also be seen emerging from the roof of the complex as emergency services attempt to contain the blaze.

The extent of the fire is not yet known but images from the scene of the incident suggest the fire has severely damaged one of the station buildings. Fire trucks and ambulances can be seen responding to the emergency after the alarm was sounded. It is not yet known how many workers were on-site at the time or if there have been any casualties. Advertisements Hamburg Fire Brigade announced in a statement: “There is currently a fire in the power plant Tiefstack in Hamburg.”

The fire brigade added: “We have raised the alarm and are [responding] with a large contingent.” An official warning to local inhabitants was also issued stating: “The population in the Hamburg area [Billbrook, Hamm and Horn] can be affected by smoke gases due to a fire. “The cloud of smoke moves in a northeast direction. “The following regions are affected Billbrook northeast of Andreas-Meyer-Straße to the B5.”

A fireboat had to be called to battle the flames from a nearby canal given the “enormous demand for water,” reports NDR. First responders have warned that the fire could take a long time to be brought under control. The spokesperson added: “This could be a very long story.” Advertisements Meanwhile, a heavy plume of smoke can be seen moving across the northeast with residents advised to close their windows and turn off air conditioning.

