Hamburg fire: Blaze erupts at Tiefstack Power Station – Alarm triggered as flames hit roof

Fire trucks and ambulances can be seen responding to the emergency after the alarm was sounded.
It is not yet known how many workers were on-site at the time or if there have been any casualties.
Hamburg Fire Brigade announced in a statement: “There is currently a fire in the power plant Tiefstack in Hamburg.”
An official warning to local inhabitants was also issued stating: “The population in the Hamburg area [Billbrook, Hamm and Horn] can be affected by smoke gases due to a fire.
“The cloud of smoke moves in a northeast direction.
“The following regions are affected Billbrook northeast of Andreas-Meyer-Straße to the B5.”
First responders have warned that the fire could take a long time to be brought under control.
The spokesperson added: “This could be a very long story.”
Meanwhile, a heavy plume of smoke can be seen moving across the northeast with residents advised to close their windows and turn off air conditioning.
Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: World Feed
0 Comments