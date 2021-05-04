'He gets on my wick' Madness star Suggs takes a swipe at Pointless host Richard Osman

“We made do with the five channels,” he said of their TV options.
“I still had to restrain myself from turning on the TV until at least 4pm.”
But when he deemed it an acceptable time to turn on the telly box, he emerged himself in the long string of game shows.
But while some were going out of their minds with boredom, for the most part Suggs was quite content kicking back and chilling in front of the TV.
“To be honest, I’m happy lying on the sofa watching the box,” he smiled before teasing some major news for fans of the band he’s been apart of since 1977, Madness.
“The band have been writing a lot of songs, swapping ideas online,” he said, “I think we’ve got a good new album coming.
He jokingly added: “As we come out of lockdown, there’s going to be a tsunami of terrible paintings by old pop stars.”
Sugg’s full interview is available to read now in Radio Times.
