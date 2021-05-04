NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Holidays blow as UK likely to give green light travel...

Travel

Holidays blow as UK likely to give green light travel to fewer than 10 European countries

1 min

124views
94
14 shares, 94 points
Holidays blow as UK likely to give green light travel to fewer than 10 European countries

“It will be a cautious approach, but then things could start to change quickly,” a source told the Guardian.

However, the list will be reviewed every three weeks, so the status of countries could change quickly.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson threw some doubt on plans to open up when he said yesterday: “We do want to do some opening up on 17 May but I don’t think that the people of this country want to see an influx of disease from anywhere else.

Advertisements

“I certainly don’t and we have got to be very, very tough, and we have got to be as cautious as we can, whilst we continue to open up.”

READ MORE: Holidays 2021: The EIGHT countries Brits may be able to visit from May 17

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed

Advertisements
, , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

94
14 shares, 94 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in