How to get rid of brown stains on your teeth

How to get rid of brown stains on your teeth – using baking soda

A quick scrub won’t do, you’ll need to brush for about two minutes using circular motions and be sure to coat all of your teeth with the paste.

Make sure you gently brush all around your mouth, hitting each tooth, for the best results.

Arm and Hammer stress the importance of scrubbing gently, as this hack can do more harm than good if you don’t.

The site warns: “Do not scrub too hard or use too much force.”

After two minutes, spit out the baking soda and rinse your mouth thoroughly with water or mouthwash.

You should also rinse your toothbrush to get rid of any traces of baking soda.

This post originally appeared on Daily Express
