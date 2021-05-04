NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Gaming

Huge Xbox news tipped for this week – Resident Evil series heading to Game Pass?

The rumour, which was outlined in a post on Reddit, claims all of the main Resident Evil games up till now will be heading to XGP.

So, no spin-offs like Umbrella Chronicles will be heading to Game Pass and neither will the upcoming Resident Evil Village.

But ten Resident Evil games are expected to be joining Resident Evil 7 on Game Pass, with an announcement rumour for this Tuesday.

Here are the Resident Evil games rumoured to be heading to Xbox Game Pass…

  • Resident Evil 0

  • Resident Evil: Code Veronica

  • Resident Evil Gamecube remake

  • Resident Evil 2

– Resident Evil 3

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Gaming Feed

