Hundreds of people admitted to hospital with COVID-19 after getting vaccine, report finds

Of these, 82 were in the “frail elderly” group. The report said: “Mortality appears to remain high for people in high risk vaccination tiers who are admitted to hospital with SARS-CoV-2 infection despite vaccination 21 day or more previously.”

Deborah Dunn-Walters, chair of the covid-19 taskforce at the British Society for Immunology and professor of immunology at the University of Surrey, said: “According to this paper, the majority of hospitalisations for COVID-19 post-vaccination take place in this 1-14 day window when protection from the vaccine is not yet fully active.

“This shows the importance of maintaining social distancing, even after vaccination, to minimise the risk of contracting SARS-CoV-2 before your immune protection is active.”

“A very small number of people were hospitalised 21 days post-vaccination, and it’s these people that we need to examine in more detail to understand why the vaccine did not afford them full protection.”

