Jose Mourinho appointed Roma manager after Tottenham sacking in surprise return

Serie A giants AS Roma have confirmed the shock appointment of Jose Mourinho just over two weeks after his abrupt departure from Tottenham Hotspur. The Italian club has issued a statement unveiling the Portuguese manager as their new boss just three hours after announcing that Paulo Fonseca will be leaving his position as manager at the end of the season.

Roma said on Twitter: “OFFICIAL: The club are delighted to announce an agreement has been reached with Jose Mourinho for him to become our new head coach ahead of the 2021-22 season.” Mourinho has wasted no time in moving onto his next venture, although he will be given some time to rest and prepare for his return to Italy this summer. He has now revealed in a statement on his Instagram that the club’s vision and passionate supporters helped convince him to take the job… Advertisements “I thank the Friedkin family for choosing me to lead this great club and for making me part of their vision,” he said. “After comparing myself with the property and with Tiago Pinto I immediately understood how high the ambition of this society is.

“This aspiration and this drive are the same ones that have always motivated me and together we want to build a winning path for years to come. “The incredible passion of Roma’s fans has convince me to take the job and I can’t wait to start next season. “At the same time, I wis Paulo Fonseca all the best and I ask the media to understand that I will only release statements in due time. Go Rome!” The 58-year-old is set to keep busy with contributions for talkSPORT and The Sun before his embarks on his new venture. His previous spell in Italy with Inter Milan was one of the most successful spells of his career. He guided the club to the Serie A title in his first season before Inter won a historic treble a year later in 2010.

Tottenham wished Mourinho well upon sacking him last month, with Daniel Levy saying: “Jose and his coaching staff have been with us through some of our most challenging times as a club. “Jose is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the pandemic. Advertisements “On a personal level, I have enjoyed working with him and regret that things have not worked out as we both had envisaged. “He will always be welcome here and we should like to thank him and his coaching staff for their contribution.” Roma were on course to secure a top-four finish in Serie A this season under Fonseca but the side has lost its way in recent weeks. Manchester United dished out a 6-2 thrashing to the Italians last Thursday in the Europa League semi-final first leg.

The club has now decided to part company with Fonseca after sounding out the availability of Mourinho following the 2-0 defeat to Sampdoria. “Over these last two years we have experienced a number of highs and lows, but I have always given my all for this club and this city – a city that has always been so welcoming,” Fonseca said. “I would like to thank the Roma fans, everyone we have worked with at Trigoria, the players, and all those who have helped us during this journey – in particular Dan and Ryan Friedkin, for their continuous support since they arrived, and Tiago Pinto, an incredible professional, whom I wish the best as he continues his work for the club. “We still have some very important games in front of us this season that we want to win, and we will continue to give our all in order to do so.”

