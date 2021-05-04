Leigh-Anne Pinnock PREGNANT: Little Mix star shares baby news with jaw-dropping pictures

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, who is a member of the band Little Mix, has revealed she is expecting her first child with her fiancé Andre Gray. The singer broke the news on Instagram as she showed off her bump for the first time in a stunning photoshoot.

In view of her 6.5 million followers, the 29-year-old penned: “We’ve dreamed about this moment for so long and we can’t believe the dream is finally coming true… we can’t wait to meet you.”

Band member Jade Thirlwall was one of the first to comment as she replied: “Love you so much. Look at this family.”

While Perrie Edwards also added: “I can’t stop staring at these pictures. You’re a vision. Ily both so much! CONGRATULATIONS my beautiful sister!”(sic)

Leigh-Anne got engaged to football player Andre last May, after he proposed while the couple celebrated their anniversary in lockdown.

