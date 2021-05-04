NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Leigh-Anne Pinnock PREGNANT: Little Mix star shares baby news with...

Celebrities

Leigh-Anne Pinnock PREGNANT: Little Mix star shares baby news with jaw-dropping pictures

2 min

98views
93
14 shares, 93 points
Leigh-Anne Pinnock PREGNANT: Little Mix star shares baby news with jaw-dropping pictures
Leigh-Anne Pinnock, who is a member of the band Little Mix, has revealed she is expecting her first child with her fiancé Andre Gray. The singer broke the news on Instagram as she showed off her bump for the first time in a stunning photoshoot.
In view of her 6.5 million followers, the 29-year-old penned: “We’ve dreamed about this moment for so long and we can’t believe the dream is finally coming true… we can’t wait to meet you.”

Band member Jade Thirlwall was one of the first to comment as she replied: “Love you so much. Look at this family.”

While Perrie Edwards also added: “I can’t stop staring at these pictures. You’re a vision. Ily both so much! CONGRATULATIONS my beautiful sister!”(sic)

Advertisements

Leigh-Anne got engaged to football player Andre last May, after he proposed while the couple celebrated their anniversary in lockdown.

READ MORE: Susanna Reid causes stir on GMB in tight low-cut dress

The British singer shared a series of photos as she unveiled her growing baby bump while sporting a green gown.

In another snap, Leigh-Anne could be seen cradling her stomach while her other half held her in a sweet embrace.

Celebrity pals and fans alike flooded the comment section, as they offered their well wishes to the Little Mix star.

Cher Lloyd penned: “Congratulations! So happy for you both!! Sending so much love.”

It comes after Little Mix was forced to postpone their upcoming Confetti World Tour, their first without Jesy Nelson, until 2022 due to the Covid pandemic.

Andre proposed to Leigh-Anne in May at their home during lockdown.

Explaining the moment Andre got on one knee, Leigh-Anne said he “set up candles like something out of a movie”.

Advertisements

Speaking about the proposal, Leigh-Anne spoke candidly on the Bumble’s My Love Is… podcast in November.

She explained that the couple were watching a film before he popped the question.

“Then it cut out and there was pictures of us, it was playing our song, then the screen changed to ‘Will you marry me?’ and he was on one knee,” Leigh-Anne explained.

Andre said he had been planning to pop the question to Leigh-Anne for quite some time, but struggled after the UK’s first lockdown was put into place in March.

Leigh-Anne and Andre first announced their engagement as they celebrated their fourth anniversary.

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

93
14 shares, 93 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in