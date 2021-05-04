Leigh-Anne Pinnock PREGNANT: Little Mix star shares baby news with jaw-dropping pictures

Band member Jade Thirlwall was one of the first to comment as she replied: “Love you so much. Look at this family.”
While Perrie Edwards also added: “I can’t stop staring at these pictures. You’re a vision. Ily both so much! CONGRATULATIONS my beautiful sister!”(sic)
Leigh-Anne got engaged to football player Andre last May, after he proposed while the couple celebrated their anniversary in lockdown.
READ MORE: Susanna Reid causes stir on GMB in tight low-cut dress
In another snap, Leigh-Anne could be seen cradling her stomach while her other half held her in a sweet embrace.
Celebrity pals and fans alike flooded the comment section, as they offered their well wishes to the Little Mix star.
Cher Lloyd penned: “Congratulations! So happy for you both!! Sending so much love.”
Andre proposed to Leigh-Anne in May at their home during lockdown.
Explaining the moment Andre got on one knee, Leigh-Anne said he “set up candles like something out of a movie”.
Speaking about the proposal, Leigh-Anne spoke candidly on the Bumble’s My Love Is… podcast in November.
“Then it cut out and there was pictures of us, it was playing our song, then the screen changed to ‘Will you marry me?’ and he was on one knee,” Leigh-Anne explained.
Andre said he had been planning to pop the question to Leigh-Anne for quite some time, but struggled after the UK’s first lockdown was put into place in March.
Leigh-Anne and Andre first announced their engagement as they celebrated their fourth anniversary.
Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed
0 Comments