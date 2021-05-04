Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen vow to 'keep it clean' on track despite recent tangles

“I think we will continue to keep it clean and keep it on the edge but I don’t think either of us has a plan to get any closer than we have been.”

Verstappen, who trails Hamilton by eight points at the top of the standings after yesterday’s race, added the races have been “really cool” so far.

“Especially when you race a driver, when you know that you can go to the absolute limit, I guess you can trust each other to just race super-hard,” he said.

