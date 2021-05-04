Lewis Hamilton branded lucky to get away with 'bigger mistakes' than Max Verstappen

“He has made a far bigger, and should have been far costlier, mistake than all of the mistakes Verstappen made [in Portugal] put together, but circumstance got him back to second place – and a great recovery drive thereafter the red flag.

“But without Bottas and Russell crashing in the manner they did, there’s not a Safety Car, there’s not a red flag at the perfect time that Hamilton can basically restart the race from ninth place rather than being ninth plus a pit-stop and, by the way, a lap down.

“Hamilton is making very few errors overall, but he has also made a big one this year that should have cost him a lot more than six points in the end to Verstappen at Imola.

Advertisements

“It’s not just one of them making errors – one of them is making a lot of small ones, the other has made one big one over three races.”

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed