Lewis Hamilton branded lucky to get away with 'bigger mistakes' than Max Verstappen

Sports

Lewis Hamilton branded lucky to get away with 'bigger mistakes' than Max Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton branded lucky to get away with 'bigger mistakes' than Max Verstappen

“He has made a far bigger, and should have been far costlier, mistake than all of the mistakes Verstappen made [in Portugal] put together, but circumstance got him back to second place – and a great recovery drive thereafter the red flag.

“But without Bottas and Russell crashing in the manner they did, there’s not a Safety Car, there’s not a red flag at the perfect time that Hamilton can basically restart the race from ninth place rather than being ninth plus a pit-stop and, by the way, a lap down.

“Hamilton is making very few errors overall, but he has also made a big one this year that should have cost him a lot more than six points in the end to Verstappen at Imola.

“It’s not just one of them making errors – one of them is making a lot of small ones, the other has made one big one over three races.”

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed

