Mexico train crash: Railway collapse leaves at least 15 dead and 70 injured – live updates

Videos posted on Twitter show a crowd of people watching on as rescue teams scramble to help those injured.
Two train carriages can be seen hanging over the rubble of the collapsed structure.
One man participating in the rescue efforts is pictured using an extension ladder to reach the window of one of the train cars.
Moments later, she arrived and described the sight of fire brigades and medical workers.
She added that several hospitals were tending to those injured and that there had been fatalities.
The post stated that at least 13 people had died during the incident, while around 70 others had been injured.
Reports suggest a further two people have been killed.
The tweet added that people were being taken to diverse hospitals, including Magdalena de las Salinas and Belisario Domínguez.
