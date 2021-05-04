New UK cycling route: 150-mile Cornish cycle route to open in the autumn

The ride will take in a number of England’s most beautiful sights.

It will be named the West Kernow Way and will take riders four days to complete.

On the journey, they will be treated to gorgeous views of the coast, an insight into England’s industrial history, and Bronze Age monuments.

Advertisements

Prepare to see Land’s End and Lizard Point, the former the most westerly place in mainland England, the latter the most southerly.

READ MORE: Will Germany be on the green list?