New UK cycling route: 150-mile Cornish cycle route to open in the autumn

It will be named the West Kernow Way and will take riders four days to complete.
On the journey, they will be treated to gorgeous views of the coast, an insight into England’s industrial history, and Bronze Age monuments.
Prepare to see Land’s End and Lizard Point, the former the most westerly place in mainland England, the latter the most southerly.
Cycling UK’s campaign officer, Sophie Gordon, said: “The landscape has so much to offer, from the natural beauty of Lizard Point to the wilds of the north coast, but we want to dive into the culture and history of Cornwall too.
“The benefit of cycling off-road along the West Kernow Way is that you will steer clear of the crowds, and be able to visit the sites and find the hidden gems of Cornwall, all without filling the lanes with another car.
“Cornwall’s climate makes it attractive for cycle touring and bike packing outside of the traditional peak summer months.
