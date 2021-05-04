NS&I unveils May winners of £1million Premium Bonds jackpot and one bought Bond this year

The first working day of the month has arrived, and that means NS&I has published some details about the latest Premium Bonds prize draw. This month, there was a prize fund of more than £89million.

The Winning Bond was purchased only a matter of months ago, in February 2021. Meanwhile, the second Winning Bond was 340LX170519, and it was purchased in September 2018. It is part of the man's £34,000 holding. The second highest high value prize is £100,000. DON'T MISS

This month, five payouts for this size of prize were up for grabs. Winners of this prize were from Surrey, York, Devon, Cambridgeshire and Staffordshire. There were 10 winners of a £50,000 prize. In the Premium Bonds prize draw, prizes range from £25 up to £1million.

NS&I says using the prize checker is the quickest way to find out if a person has won a prize. The prize checker is available on the NS&I website, updated on the day after the first working day of each month. Advertisements The same information is also available on the NS&I Premium Bonds app. Amazon Alexa-enabled devices can also be used to check for prizes.

