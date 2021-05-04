Paul Sinha health: Fellow chaser Anne gives update on his illness – 'He wasn’t very well'

It is not known what the quizzer’s illness was and whether or not it was related to his Parkinson’s disease, which he was diagnosed with in 2019.

When he went public with his diagnosis he vowed to “fight it with every breath I have”.

Writing in a post on his blog, Paul said: “In the time since my Parkinson’s started, I have been ludicrously busy, and fully intend to keep Chasing, keep writing and performing comedy, keep quizzing and keep being hopeless at Tasks.”

He continued: “Dancing on Ice is, I suspect, out of the question. A lot of people have asked, ‘What can I do to help?’ The answer is to treat me exactly the same as before.”

