PS5 UK restock could start today, with more Argos and GAME stock news coming soon

May looks set to be a big month for PS5 sales in the UK, with several retailers linked to large shipments.

April was dominated by severe delays that left many gamers unable to find a next-gen console to buy.

That’s on top of the normal shortages that have left many scrabbling after every PS5 restock in the UK.

Advertisements

The good news is that thousands of consoles are expected to be available from Argos, Very, Amazon and GAME over the coming weeks.

We don’t know the order, but it looks like Argos and GAME will be among the first to bring new stock.

Very and Amazon are also expected to offer limited releases this month, as will Smyths Toys.

It’s still unclear how others will fare, but Currys and John Lewis are usually involved at some point too.