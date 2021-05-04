NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Putin orders Russian government to bring domestic prices under control

Business

Putin orders Russian government to bring domestic prices under control

1 min

80views
75
12 shares, 75 points
Putin orders Russian government to bring domestic prices under control

Russian President Vladimir Putin has given the government until July 1 to stabilize domestic prices for goods.

“The Russian government should ensure the use of a long-term market tool that could guarantee the predictability of prices for goods, as well as domestic market saturation with quality products,” he recommended.
Also on rt.com Putin outlines national priorities to restart economy & raise living standards as Russia emerges from Covid crisis
The president also urged the stimulation of investment activity among companies by reducing the risks of doing business in the country.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT’s business section

Author: RT
This post originally appeared on RT Business News

Advertisements

Advertisements
, , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

75
12 shares, 75 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in