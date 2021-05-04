Putin orders Russian government to bring domestic prices under control

Russian President Vladimir Putin has given the government until July 1 to stabilize domestic prices for goods.

“The Russian government should ensure the use of a long-term market tool that could guarantee the predictability of prices for goods, as well as domestic market saturation with quality products,” he recommended.The president also urged the stimulation of investment activity among companies by reducing the risks of doing business in the country.

