Rainbow Six Siege update: Apocalypse event time news and patch notes

Ubisoft has launched a new Rainbow Six Siege update which needs to be downloaded if you want to play the new Apocalypse event today.

This week’s R6 patch is small in size, meaning it shouldn’t take long for you to get up to date.

The update is focused on removing bugs and improving performance across PS4, Xbox One and PC platforms.

Advertisements

It also looks to rebalance a number of operators, including Jackal, Ace, Jager and Tachanka, and bring new scope options to the Designated Marksman Rifle (ATTACKERS).

The full list of changes can be found at the bottom of this article and is worth a read before the new Rainbow Six Siege event kicks off today.

We don’t know have a time for when everything is kicking off today, but we would expect the Apocalypse event to be live by 7pm BST.

The Apocalypse event will be starting on May 4 and ending on May 18 across all platforms.