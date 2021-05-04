NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Rainbow Six Siege update: Apocalypse event time news and patch...

Entertainment

Rainbow Six Siege update: Apocalypse event time news and patch notes

2 min

103views
73
12 shares, 73 points
Rainbow Six Siege update: Apocalypse event time news and patch notes
Ubisoft has launched a new Rainbow Six Siege update which needs to be downloaded if you want to play the new Apocalypse event today.

This week’s R6 patch is small in size, meaning it shouldn’t take long for you to get up to date.

The update is focused on removing bugs and improving performance across PS4, Xbox One and PC platforms.

Advertisements

It also looks to rebalance a number of operators, including Jackal, Ace, Jager and Tachanka, and bring new scope options to the Designated Marksman Rifle (ATTACKERS).

The full list of changes can be found at the bottom of this article and is worth a read before the new Rainbow Six Siege event kicks off today.

We don’t know have a time for when everything is kicking off today, but we would expect the Apocalypse event to be live by 7pm BST.

The Apocalypse event will be starting on May 4 and ending on May 18 across all platforms.

The event sees two clans fighting it out for the latest precious resources, following the collapse of society.

The official description reads: “Humanity’s reliance on wasteful energy brought the demise of society as we know it. Following an important reactor meltdown, water was contaminated, agricultural crops destroyed, and the air was poisoned. Survivors are few and far between. From those few spared, emerges two clans led by fierce leaders.”

CLAN ONE – THE KEEPERS

The Keepers, a group of hopeful warriors led by the spiritual Seer. They hope that humanity can start over and come back better than ever before.

Advertisements

Maestro – Melusi – Rook – Smoke – Valkyrie

CLAN TWO – THE WARBAND

The Warband, a clan of scavengers roaming the world, never staying in one place for too long. Led by the General, these free spirits have only one thing in mind: taking whatever will ensure their survival.

Fuze – Gridlock – Maverick – Nomad – Twitch

These two clans are after the last plant on Earth, whose radioactive soil holds the capacity for more growth. Whoever has it, has the power to re-grow life on Earth. Who will get to hold the key to humanity’s new beginning after 100 years of worldwide aridity?

Apocalypse is an in-game event that will have you fight for the plant in a version of Outback set after the end times. Get on the Attacking team to defuse the container holding the plant itself or side with the Defense to protect it until time runs out.

As the Defenders, you’ll have the ability to move the container around the map. As an Attacker, you can activate specific scanner rooms to know if a Defender is inside. If you want to secure a win no matter what, you can always get rid of the opposing team entirely.

RAINBOW SIX SIEGE PATCH NOTES

OPERATOR BALANCING

ACE

JACKAL

JAGER

TACHANKA

Shumikha Launcher

  • Increased the magazine capacity to 7 (from 5)
  • Increased the fire duration to 7s (from 5s)
  • Reduced the detonation time to 0.75s (from 1s)
  • Increased the fire area radius to 1.9m (from 1.7m)
  • Increased the projectile “distance to start drop” to 20m (from 8m)
  • Increased the projectile speed to 30 (from 20)

DP27

THERMITE

TWEAKS AND IMPROVEMENTS

GAME BALANCING

Designated Marksman Rifle (ATTACKERS)

  • Removed access to 1.0x scopes
  • Gave access to 1.5x, 2.0x, and 2.5x scopes
  • Added 3.0x as default scope

PLAYER COMFORT

Removal of Tactical Realism

  • Removed the Tactical Realism playlist type from Custom Games.
  • Added Interface Preferences to the Options menu that allow players to enable and disable some HUD parameters.
  • All Tactical Realism playlists that have been saved by players will be removed.

Ubisoft Connect

  • Stats micro-app is coming to Ubisoft Connect overlay.
  • Discover your stats and compare them with your friends.
  • Discover your playstyle as an Attacker and as a Defender.

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed

, , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

73
12 shares, 73 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in