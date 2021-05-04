Random: You Can Now Play The Original Game Boy Tetris In Online Multiplayer

© stacksmashing

Not long ago we shared the work of Game Boy hacker stacksmashing, who has been doing intriguing mods with the retro portable. They had managed to connect to the link cable process in the original Tetris to manipulate the pieces that would drop when playing multiplayer. It was just a bit of fun, but from a technical perspective it meant there was a better understanding of how the link cable and software works, and how it could therefore be adjusted.

Now the modder has made a breakthrough and produced the hardware, software and server setup that’ll allow you to play the original Tetris, on a Game Boy, in online multiplayer with friends. They even test the idea with up to three players – take that, Tetris 99.

It’s rather clever, as the various mods allow software to connect to the Game Boy and essentially recreate the communication that the link cable would enable in the past. It’s fun to see online multiplayer actually functioning on technology from the late 1980s. Check it out below.

It’s a fun project, even if it’ll only be a few hardy souls actually go to the effort to make it all work. As always, the modding community continues to do amazing things with iconic games.

Anyway, back to Tetris 99…

