Ronnie O'Sullivan hits out at Mark Selby benefit in Shaun Murphy World Championship final

After three misses on the extended ‘spider’ and ‘swan’ rests, Selby was able to use a normal rest to get out of trouble.
O’Sullivan analysed the move for Eurosport and he could not believe that Murphy did not challenge the re-spot.
“If the white was put back where it was originally, this shot is just not possible,” O’Sullivan told Eurosport. “Because you can’t hit enough of the white, and if you did, you would probably miscue and the white would go towards the yellow.
“So if this shot was playable in the first place, he would have done. But even still, even when the white has moved [from the re-spot] quite considerably, really, he still couldn’t hit enough of the white to come that side of the red.
“Because if they were right, you [Selby] would still have the spider in your hands. So maybe they should have used the technology to get it right.
“Personally, if I was playing and I was Shaun, I would have been out of my chair and I would have asked to see a freeze frame to say that shot was not on in the first place.
“That’s what I would have done, but Shaun obviously did not choose to excercise that option.
“I know straight away, when you are cueing over with that spider, that’s the worst shot in snooker. The first two shots, he would probably do that [scuff it for a miss] 100 times out of 100.
“So if he is getting the rest out, why didn’t he do that in the first place? Now I’m thinking that the balls must be in the wrong position.
“Let’s get it right, because that ain’t right. To me, the first decision would always be the rest over the spider [before the re-spot], no question about that.”
“Murphy didn’t leave his chair; he will always take it on trust from the other player, but I’m a little surprised that happened the way it did because the shot was not on that he ended up playing.”
