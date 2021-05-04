NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Russian energy major Gazprom significantly boosts natural gas exports

Russian energy major Gazprom significantly boosts natural gas exports

Gazprom’s gas exports to non-CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) countries grew by 28.3% in the first four months of 2021 year-on-year, to 68.4 billion cubic meters, the company said.

“To compare, the increase exceeds the volume of gas that we supplied to a large consumer such as Austria for the whole of last year,” Gazprom said.
The company pointed out that gas supplies increased to most exporting countries and, in particular, to Turkey (by 143.7%), Romania (by 139.8%), Serbia (by 97.9%), Germany (by 36.8%), Greece (by 34.8%), (France by 16.9%), Poland (by 20.6%), and Italy (by 11%). Exports of natural gas to China via the Power of Siberia mega pipeline are also growing, Gazprom said.

Data showed that, in April alone, the firm supplied 15.7 billion cubic meters of gas to non-CIS states.

Author: RT
This post originally appeared on RT Business News

