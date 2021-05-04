Severe Weather Expected in South for Third Straight Day

Forecasters expect severe weather, including flash flooding and the possibility of tornadoes, to continue threatening much of the southern United States on Tuesday, after two days of storms caused widespread damage and killed at least two people.

The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center said there was an “enhanced risk” of severe thunderstorms for large stretches of the South, including southern Mississippi and west-central Alabama. There, damaging winds of up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to the size of golf balls were likely from late Tuesday morning into the early evening, with tornadoes possible, according to the forecast office in Jackson, Miss.

The area was placed under a flash flood watch, with as much as two to four inches of rain within three hours having the potential to flood roads and threaten structures.