Spain expats given crucial vaccine update – Benidorm, Alicante & Canary Islands rules

For those living in the Valencia region, which is home to Alicante and Benidorm, the FCDO explains they should go directly to their “local health centre to register”.

It continues: “You will be given a provisional health card to cover the vaccination and any other public health needs.

“You should visit the Valencia regional government health service website to check and update your contact details.”

The FCDO has also added new advice for those living in the Canary Islands.