NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Spice Girls 'reunion with Victoria Beckham' for Spice World film...

Entertainment

Spice Girls 'reunion with Victoria Beckham' for Spice World film sequel

1 min

116views
86
14 shares, 86 points
Spice Girls 'reunion with Victoria Beckham' for Spice World film sequel

Victoria has built up a successful fashion career since founding her own label in 2008.

She made it clear she does not wish to perform on stage again, but this time there are hopes she will agree to appear on screen.

The report added: “They have approached a screenwriter who is considering working on the project and making tentative steps forward.

Advertisements

“It is still in the early stages but they are talking to established names in the business, which proves they are taking a big screen comeback seriously.”

It will be tough to top the A-list names involved with the first movie.

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed

Advertisements
, , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

86
14 shares, 86 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in