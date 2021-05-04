Spider-Man No Way Home: Andrew Garfield gives intriguing answer on his involvement – WATCH

This Christmas Tom Holland returns in Spider-Man No Way Home alongside Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange. And what with Marvel set to explore the multiverse in the MCU’s Phase 4, there’s been a ton of rumours that former Peter Parker stars Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be returning to their roles for the movie. Now the latter has been asked about his involvement and his answer was particularly intriguing – especially right at the end.

Appearing on The Happy Sad Confused Podcast, the interviewer was slightly conscious of ruining Spider-Man No Way Home spoilers by asking Garfield if he was in the movie. But The Amazing Spider-Man star interrupted: “There isn’t anything to ruin bro! I just have to quickly cut you off! “There’s nothing to ruin! Dude, it’s f***ing hilarious to me because I do have this Twitter account and I see how often Spider-Man is trending and it’s like people are freaking out about a thing. Advertisements “And I’m just like, ‘Guys! I wish I could just be able to speak to everyone and say like I recommend that you chill!’” READ MORE: Spider-Man 3: Tom Holland on Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield rumours

Garfield continued: “Look, listen. I can’t speak for anything else apart from myself. “Like, they might be doing something, but I ain’t got a call!” The 37-year-old then compared the theories of his involvement in Spider-Man No Way Home to a game of Werewolf or Mafia, with everyone pointing at him saying something along the lines of “It’s you, yes you are!” After this, the interviewer went in for a simple “yes” or “no” to the star’s involvement in the new MCU movie.

Plus, at the end of the day, if Garfield is in Spider-Man No Way Home, Marvel are big on keeping spoilers secret, so no doubt he’d have had to sign an NDA. And with Alfred Molina recently admitting he’s reprising his Doc Ock from Maguire’s Spider-Man 2 in the new film, it looks like the multiverse aspects of No Way Home are all but confirmed. After all, the Sorcerer Supreme will be mentoring Holland’s Peter just three months before his Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Advertisements And interestingly, that film is helmed by the Maguire trilogy director Sam Raimi, so we wouldn’t be surprised if a Sony Spider-Man or two turn up in that blockbuster too.

Spider-Man No Way Home is just one of four MCU movies to hit cinemas this year. The Sony blockbuster will be preceded by Black Widow in July, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in September and Eternals in November. While 2022 sees the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and The Marvels – followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardian of the Galaxy Vol 3 in 2023. Spider-Man No Way Home hits cinemas on December 17, 2021.

