Stephen Curry scores 41 points and the Warriors defeat the Pelicans by a margin of 123-108

Stephen Curry had 41 points, Draymond had 10 assists and 13 rebounds, and the defending champions easily clinched their playoff spot on Monday night against New Orleans with a 123-108 win.

The Warriors, who now occupy the Western Conference’s No. 7 seed, have four more games left to play. In these two games against the Warriors, the Pelicans’ odds of victory are as good as even, as they’ll likely be to come up with a way to grips with how to contain Curry.

Advertisements

NBA defenders often fell under the spell of Golden State’s all-star because he would look for wide-open three-pointers or, instead, make crafty drives to the basket. He successfully pulled up a rope from thirty feet, and brought 3,000 cheering New Orleans spectators to their feet.

Andrew Wiggins contributed 26 points to the Warriors’ victory, including 14 points in the final eight minutes of the period.

Zion Williamson scored 16 points in the first half for the Pelicans and Brandon Ingram finished with 22 for the home team, who were trailing by as many as much as 25 points by the break. Lonzo ball couldn’t help push the Golden Gophers over the finish line two nights ago, which makes us worry about his game state of late.

He made nine of his first fifteen three-point attempts, going one for nine from the field.

With the game knotted at 79-73, Hernangomez’s hook got New Orleans as close as six points in the period.

This was when he took control of the game, scoring on a 3-pointer from 28 feet out that gave the Warriors an 82-76 run.

Despite Curry and Green’s (lack of) playing time, the game was tight in the fourth. Wiggins was the first player for the Warriors to get off the bench in the second half, making two 3-pointers and then converting a leaning left-handed layup to put them ahead.

By hitting back-to-back-to-back-to-back-to-back-to-front-to-back baskets, Curry ensured that the victory.

Advertisements

The 21-point first half performance included 3s in the first quarter and the remaining 2 in the final quarter. Curry scored with a free throw from 30 feet out on the right. He quickly returned with a 27-foot boat with the first basket of the game, which allowed the Warriors to extend their lead to 39-19 at the end of the first quarter.

Strangely, the Pelicans found some motivation and made it 58-33 After Eric Bledso closed the Hall of Fame 19-6 run, Ball shot a 3 from the top of the key from behind-back pass, they were punished with an additional dunk for lack of effort, with Bso’s right wing forced out from the contest as he was fouled.

When Durant capped off the spurt with an easy layup, the game was knotted at 66-66. Until it was quenched.

knowing things

Toscano and Anderson both hit 14 points while finishing with 11 points. With a two-game lead on their current four-game road trip, they’ve been 9-1 in their last 11 games he scored an average of more than 36.5 points per game during his previous 17 games combined Prior to the previous 15 games, Curry had nine 40-point games in the last 40 games. Working together for 17 3s … The outscored New Orleans in fast-break points 23-14.

Bledso poured in 12 points, while Naji Marshall came on with 11 of his own. Led the Mets to an uncharacteristic 17-17 home record in May So, she misses all but 5 of her three 3-point attempts. They committed 17 turnovers and surrendered 29 points in the process.

lunch (Thanks, next stop.)

Players on the Warriors’ flight home-heavy schedule: return to San Francisco to play the Pelicans on Tuesday before their final six games of the regular season.

After a tough five-game road trip, the team must go home to face the Golden State Warriors.

This Article Originally Published Here