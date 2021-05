Summer holidays: Major boost as Europe to welcome Brits – Spain, Greece could be 'green'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce which countries will make the “green list” soon. The list enables Britons to go on holidays without having to quarantine on return to the UK. International travel will be permitted from the UK from May 17 at the earliest under the Government’s roadmap out of lockdown.

And, in a major boost for holidaymakers, Greece, Spain and France could be listed by the end of June, according to The Telegraph.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps suggested an initial deadline of revealing the list of around late April.

However, the Government has missed this deadline and an announcement in early May is still expected.

This opens up the possibility for more nations to be added.