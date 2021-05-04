Summer holidays: Major boost as Europe to welcome Brits – Spain, Greece could be 'green'

Transport secretary Grant Shapps suggested an initial deadline of revealing the list of around late April.
However, the Government has missed this deadline and an announcement in early May is still expected.
This opens up the possibility for more nations to be added.
On Monday, the Prime Minister said there was a “good chance” Britain will able to completely dismiss to social distancing measures from June 21.
Speaking during a local election campaign visit to Hartlepool, Mr Johnson said: “I think we’ve got a good chance, a good chance, of being able to dispense with one-metre plus.”
He also confirmed the Government’s intentions to go ahead with further openings of the economy on May 17, including some international travel if it was safe to do so.
