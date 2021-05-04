NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Susanna Reid causes stir in tight low-cut dress as she...

Susanna Reid causes stir in tight low-cut dress as she sends GMB viewers into a frenzy

Her much shorter locks framed her face as they swept just below her jawline, as she sported loose waves and added some blonde highlights.

Elsewhere, the GMB host addressed Katie Price’s news of her eighth engagement to Carl Woods.

Adil said: “Very excited about Katie Price being on the show.”

Susanna quipped: “Look, whatever you say about Katie Price you can’t deny that she’s an eternal romantic.”

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays on ITV at 6am.

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

