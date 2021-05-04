Teenage murderer back behind bars months after life sentence was cut

But Jobson is now back in jail after breaching one of her licence conditions.

Speaking to Chronicle Live today, Samantha’s mum Alison said the killer should never have been released early in the first place.

The 55-year-old mum said: “We are not allowed to find out what she’s done, but I just hope that nobody has been hurt.

“We are just left wondering what she’s done. It’s never ending for us.

“I have always tried to get through life by not focusing on her, but to focus on the good things.

“But when she did get released it just brought everything back.

“She hasn’t learned anything.

“Is this going to be the pattern now? Is she institutionalised now? She’s not a kid anymore, she’s an adult.”