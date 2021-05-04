Tesco updates Clubcard points as many vouchers to expire within weeks – what to know

Tesco Clubcards allow customers to save while they shop as they earn points on purchases. The supermarket giant has updated expiry dates during the coronavirus crisis.

However, the supermarket giant extended this by six months last Spring, and again in November 2020. Most recently, points issued in May 2019 have had their end date extended to November 2021. Vouchers which were due to expire in February 2021 will now last until August this year. Advertisements Those due to end this month will now be valid until November 2021. DON’T MISS

In November 2020, any vouchers due to expire that month were extended until May 2021. The expiry dates for those vouchers have not been extended again which means any shoppers with points which were meant to expire in November last year have just a few weeks to use points before they are lost. At the time, a Tesco statement explained these can be redeemed the same as any other vouchers. It said: “Clubcard vouchers with an extended expiry date will continue to work in the same way as they do today.

Shoppers receive one point for every £1 spent in stores or online, and one point for every £2 spent on fuel from Tesco. One earned, 150 points are equal to £1.50 to spend on vouchers in stores or with partner brands. Advertisements These include meals out with chains including Zizzi, Pizza Express, Bella Italia and Prezzo. They can also be used towards experiences and days out with brands including LegoLand, Thorpe Park and Alton Towers. Clubcard points can also be used for vouchers and discounts in Tesco stores. Many supermarkets offer loyalty schemes to help customers save while they shop.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed

Read More