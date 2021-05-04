Travel news: Has the Foreign Office detailed 'green list' countries in quiet update?

This may indicate some of the countries set to appear in the “green list” when it is finally published.

The Government has split countries into green, amber, and red groups for travel after 17 May.

Green list countries will have the fewest restrictions.

Advertisements

What does the Foreign Office advice say now?

It reads: “The FCDO is not advising against travel to the islands of Rhodes, Kos, Zakynthos, Corfu and Crete.”

Also not warned against are the Canary Islands, Tenerife, Gran Canaria and Lanzarote.

READ MORE: Will Germany be on the green list?

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed