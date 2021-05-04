NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Travel news: Has the Foreign Office detailed 'green list' countries...

Travel

Travel news: Has the Foreign Office detailed 'green list' countries in quiet update?

1 min

124views
99
15 shares, 99 points
Travel news: Has the Foreign Office detailed 'green list' countries in quiet update?

This may indicate some of the countries set to appear in the “green list” when it is finally published.

The Government has split countries into green, amber, and red groups for travel after 17 May.

Green list countries will have the fewest restrictions.

Advertisements

What does the Foreign Office advice say now?

It reads: “The FCDO is not advising against travel to the islands of Rhodes, Kos, Zakynthos, Corfu and Crete.”

Also not warned against are the Canary Islands, Tenerife, Gran Canaria and Lanzarote.

READ MORE: Will Germany be on the green list?

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed

Advertisements
, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

99
15 shares, 99 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in