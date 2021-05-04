TUI to fly from just four airports amid 'traffic light' rules – more holidays cancelled

This means all holidays between May 17 and May 27 which do not depart from London Gatwick , Manchester, Birmingham and Bristol are cancelled.

In its latest update, TUI explained: “We’re sorry to say the following holidays will not be operating.

“All TUI holidays departing from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, including flight-only and accommodation-only bookings, due to depart on or before May 16 2021.

“All TUI holidays, including flight-only bookings, departing from any UK airport EXCEPT London Gatwick, Manchester Birmingham and Bristol due to depart on or before May 27 2021.”

