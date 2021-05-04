TUI to fly from just four airports amid 'traffic light' rules – more holidays cancelled

In its latest update, TUI explained: “We’re sorry to say the following holidays will not be operating.
“All TUI holidays departing from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, including flight-only and accommodation-only bookings, due to depart on or before May 16 2021.
“All TUI holidays, including flight-only bookings, departing from any UK airport EXCEPT London Gatwick, Manchester Birmingham and Bristol due to depart on or before May 27 2021.”
READ MORE: Will Germany be on the green list?
All Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Bulgaria, Croatia, Tunisia, Egypt and Cape Verde holidays due to depart on or before June 6, 2021, have been cancelled.
Holidays to Los Cabos, Mexico and Kvarner Bay, Croatia, including flight-only and accommodation-only bookings due to depart before October 31, 2021, have also been axed.
TUI has further cancelled all “TUI Lakes and Mountains holidays to all destinations except Switzerland, due to depart on or before June 6 2021.”
DON’T MISS
Spanish Balearics wants travel corridor with UK – ‘Like a ghost town!’ [COMMENT]
Holidays: Travel expert bets on Malta & Portugal for ‘green list’ [TRAVEL PREDICTION]
Will Thailand be on the green list? [INSIGHT]
These include Marella Cruises sailing on Marella Discovery and Marella Discovery 2 due to depart on or before July 31, 2021; Marella Cruises sailings from Palma on Marella Explorer due to depart on or before 25 September 2021; Marella Cruises sailings from Dubrovnik on Marella Explorer 2 due to depart on or before 21 October 2021; TUI River Cruises sailings on TUI Skyla due to depart on or before August 1, 2021; TUI River Cruises sailings on TUI Maya due to depart on or before August 14, 2021; and TUI River Cruises sailings on TUI Isla due to depart on or before October 31, 2021.
The holiday provider assures it will contact customers “nearer the time” if their holiday plans are cancelled in the future.
In a statement, TUI explained: “Following the recent announcement from the UK Government, customers travelling from England will be subject to a new traffic light system with ‘green’, ‘amber’ and ‘red’ destinations.
“We review the information on this page in line with each Government announcement and expect to know more within the next few weeks.”
In order to provide customers with peace of mind, TUI continues to offer its “Holiday Promise” and “Free Changes Policy”.
This means the travel operator will change bookings free of charge or offer customers a full refund if they can not travel abroad due to legal restrictions, FCDO travel advice changes, new quarantine rules, or a nation goes onto the “red list”.
“We’ll work through bookings in departure date order to proactively contact you as soon as we can.
“If you have an accommodation-only booking, which isn’t impacted by travel restrictions, and that you, therefore, don’t want to cancel, please give us a call.”
Customers will additionally be offered the opportunity to change their booking “for free” if Government rules change for their destination meaning they will face quarantine, if new testing or vaccine rules are introduced, or if a “green” destination is “reclassified as green watchlist or amber”.
Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed
0 Comments