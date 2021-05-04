Turkey adds new specifications for PCR 'testing requirements' – latest travel advice

Instead, this will only apply if they have been in a specific set of countries within the previous 14 days.
It is not clear whether or not Turkey will be granted “green” status under the UK “traffic light system” once travel resume.
Despite this, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) keeps its travel advice pages updated for Britons who are currently travelling for permitted reasons or who are looking to travel in the future.
READ MORE: Will Germany be on the green list?
Currently, UK citizens are permitted to enter Turkey and are not required to self-isolate.
The FCDO further explains: “Direct flights between UK and Turkey are currently operating. Before boarding, all passengers aged six years and above will be required to show a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to departure.
“There is currently no requirement to self-isolate once in Turkey.
“This is not required for those passengers transiting Turkey en route to another country.”
Though it is not yet clear which nations will be on the UK green list from May 17, travel experts have predicted Turkey will be categorised as “amber”.
This means holidaymakers will need to self-isolate at home for 14 days upon their arrival back in the UK.
Paul Charles, CEO of the PC Agency predicted which nations he believes will be classified as “green” and “amber” when the Government “announce their traffic lights on May 6 or 7”.
In a Twitter post, he predicted Turkey to remain in the “amber zone”.
However, he also suggested Malta, Jamaica, Portugal, Barbados, Israel, Morocco, Gibraltar and Grenada would make it onto the “green” list.
Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed
0 Comments