US hopes of herd immunity from Covid 'unlikely' due to vaccine uptake, say experts

He said: “People were getting confused and thinking you’re never going to get the infections down until you reach this mystical level of herd immunity, whatever that number is.
“That’s why we stopped using herd immunity in the classic sense.
“I’m saying: Forget that for a second.
“You vaccinate enough people, the infections are going to go down.”
He told the outlet: “The virus is unlikely to go away.
“But we want to do all we can to check that it’s likely to become a mild infection.”
Dr Marc Lipsitch, an epidemiologist at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, also told the outlet vaccination coverage varies from area to area, and added: “Disease transmission is local.
“If the coverage is 95 percent in the United States as a whole, but 70 percent in some small town, the virus doesn’t care.
“It will make its way around the small town.”
The President was asked by a reporter about herd immunity, to which he replied: “There’s a debate about what constitutes herd immunity.”
But Mr Biden also said “by the end of the summer, we’ll be in a very different position” regardless of the precise percentage of immunity in the US.
In the US, 105,523,520 people have been given both vaccine doses as of Monday morning, which is equal to around 31.6 percent of the population.
Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb told CNBC: “We’re not going to get everyone vaccinated.
“If we can get two-thirds of the population vaccinated or a little bit better than that, that’s going to be a pretty good level of protection.”
Over the last week, the US has averaged 2.4 million reported vaccinations per day.
Data from Johns Hopkins University also shows the rate of infection is falling in the US, with an average of 49,000 cases per day.
