US hopes of herd immunity from Covid 'unlikely' due to vaccine uptake, say experts

The Centre of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that 246,780,203 Covid vaccine doses have been administered, with 105,523,520 people given both doses. But Dr Anthony S. Fauci, US President Joe Biden’s top adviser on Covid, acknowledged experts have accepted herd immunity is not likely to be achieved.

Dr Fauci shared how US medical experts have changed their goals from herd immunity to controlling through vaccines.

He said: “People were getting confused and thinking you’re never going to get the infections down until you reach this mystical level of herd immunity, whatever that number is.

“That’s why we stopped using herd immunity in the classic sense.

“I’m saying: Forget that for a second.

“You vaccinate enough people, the infections are going to go down.”

