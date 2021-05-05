After Sky Q's Line Of Duty update, viewers can now try these new Star Wars features too

These new Star Wars-themed voice commands will take Sky Q viewers to a brand-new landing page, dubbed Out Of This World.
Whether you want to watch Anakin podracing with on Tatooine, hunt for Death Star plans with Jyn Erso, or take an animated trip through the Clone Wars, simply say fan-favourite phrases such as: “that’s no moon”, “these aren’t the droids you’re looking for” or “a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away…” into your remote to be transported to the specially curated destination page for all things Star Wars.
To browse through the best of Star Wars available on your Sky Q box, these are the quotes and phrases pre-programmed to launch the new destination page:
· “May the 4th be With You.”
· “May the Force be With You.”
· “Do or do not. There is no try.”
· “No, I am your father!”
· “There’s always a bigger fish.”
· “That’s no moon!”
· “These are not the droids you’re looking for.”
· “So this is how liberty dies. With thunderous applause.”
· “Easy, Chewie!”
· “I’m one with the Force. The Force is with me.”
· “A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away…”
To coincide with the tenth anniversary of the epic fantasy show airing in the UK, Sky Q now boasts over 25 fan-favourite quotes and phrases from Game of Thrones. Using one of these quotes will send viewers to a specially designed “destination centre,” where Sky will bring together all of its Game of Thrones content. You can find all the commands here.
