After Sky Q's Line Of Duty update, viewers can now try these new Star Wars features too

Like the Line Of Duty tricks before it, the Star Wars treats revolve around some new voice commands. Sky Q now ships with a Voice Remote by default. Pressing and holding on to the big blue button in the middle of the remote, Sky TV fans can search for their favourite shows and movies, Hollywood directors, and jump to channels with a few words. That saves you a lot of time typing with the alphanumeric keypad, which is only a good thing. Not only that, but you can also jump to films by shouting some iconic quotes at the remote. For example, barking “Show Me The Money” will take you directly to the Jerry Maguire listing in the Sky Cinema or Sky Store.

These new Star Wars-themed voice commands will take Sky Q viewers to a brand-new landing page, dubbed Out Of This World.

Whether you want to watch Anakin podracing with on Tatooine, hunt for Death Star plans with Jyn Erso, or take an animated trip through the Clone Wars, simply say fan-favourite phrases such as: “that’s no moon”, “these aren’t the droids you’re looking for” or “a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away…” into your remote to be transported to the specially curated destination page for all things Star Wars.

Advertisements

MORE LIKE THIS

Millions of Sky customers could see their broadband speeds upgraded