Apex Legends servers down AGAIN: Offline server status update as Apex servers NOT found

Apex Legends servers are currently down, leaving PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch owners unable to play games online.

The Apex Legends server status makes grim reading for fans, who have complained about not being able to find servers.

Independent website Down Detector has received over a thousand reports that Apex Legends isn’t working.

Advertisements

The outage tracker monitors social mentions around certain topics to detect when services go down across the world.

The Down Detector outage map shows that the Apex Legends issues are affecting users in the UK and Europe.

The login screen currently displays a message telling fans to check their internet connection and try again.

“Unable to connect to EA Servers. Please check your internet connection, make sure Origin is online and try again,” reads the official message.

Needless to say, fans have been venting their frustrations on Twitter, especially after the previous outage after the start of Season 9.

You can check out some of the messages about the Apex Legends server issues posted on social media below.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed