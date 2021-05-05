NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

US

Austin Police, SWAT responding to situation in east Austin off Wickersham Lane

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — It’s no secret that Austin has been growing at a rapid pace in recent years as companies and people flock to the region. But recently released data shows Austin was again the fastest-growing big metro last year, marking a full decade atop the leaderboard for major U.S. metros.

The population in the five-county Austin metro jumped to an estimated 2,295,303 people as of July 1, 2020, according to U.S. Census Bureau figures released May 4. That was an increase of 3% from the prior year, the fastest population growth among metros with at least 1 million people.

Author: Jaclyn Ramkissoon
This post originally appeared on KXAN Austin

