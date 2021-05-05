Boris urged NOT to end Covid restrictions after one death recorded -'Stick to the roadmap'

NHS doctor discusses coronavirus waiting list backlog
Taking to Twitter, former Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage insisted “enough is enough”.
Mr Farage said: “Just one Covid death today and now 50 million vaccinations given, but we still can’t eat inside a restaurant or hug our loved ones.”
In an Express.co.uk poll – which ran from 9am to 10pm today – asked: “Should UK restrictions be ended now after just one death recorded?”
Up to 40 percent (1,637) said lockdown restrictions should be eased while just 41 people said they didn’t know.
One person said: “For heaven’s sake, these are the usual lower Sunday figures albeit very encouraging.
“We have held on this long let’s give those waiting/wanting vaccination another month to get it.
Another Express.co.uk reader said: “Which part of caution confuses these people?
“Not long to go now so don’t ruin it.”
Someone else said: “No. Stick to the road map.
Another added: “NO! The chance of a resurgence is still there.
“Let’s stick to our roadmap and stay safe.”
A fifth person wrote: “The answer is NO! The reason being that ‘one death’ is the result of a plan that seems to be working.
“DO NOT spoil things by jumping the gun!”
Another person said: “We’ve come this far, let’s not go and spoil the success the vaccine rollout has had by letting up too soon.
“Sticking it out to the end will show enormous benefits.”
This comes after Mr Johnson said the next stage of England’s reopening on May 17 – which covers indoor hospitality, entertainment and possibly foreign travel – “is going to be good”.
The Prime Minister said: “As things stand, and the way things are going, with the vaccine rollout going the way that it is – we have done 50 million jabs as I speak to you today, a quarter of the adult population, one in four have had two jabs.
“You are seeing the results of that really starting to show up in the epidemiology.
“But it also looks to me as though June 21 we’ll be able to say social distancing as we currently have to do it, the one-metre plus, I think we have got a good chance of being able to dispense with the one-metre plus from June 21.
“That is still dependent on the data, we can’t say it categorically yet, we have got to look at the epidemiology as we progress, we have got to look at where we get to with the disease. But that’s what it feels like to me right now.”
