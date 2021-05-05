Britney Spears health: 'I've had some pretty tough times in my life' – mental illness

- Helping with concentration levels
- Helps the body release feel-good hormones, i.e. endorphins
- Helps with getting a better night sleep
- Can increase confidence
- Fitness routines can help manage mental health
- Fitness goals help with motivation
Lacking motivation, feeling fatigued and tired might make it more difficult to consistently work out.
However, the charity stated: “You can do it! Doing little bits often can make a big difference to your physical and mental well-being.”
Starting small, such as walking to the nearest shop instead of taking the car or public transport, can be the beginning of a good exercise routine.
This can include joining walking groups, such as:
If you’d like more support on how to best live alongside mental illness, visit Rethink Mental Health.
The website has information on diet, medications, health conditions and support services.
