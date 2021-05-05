BT broadband will be much cheaper for millions of customers from next month

If that doesn’t sound enough for your needs then eligible customers can opt for faster average speeds of 67 Mbps and totally unlimited calls. This more premium option costs £20 per month which is still considerably cheaper than standard plans from BT.
Speaking about the new plans, Marc Allera, CEO, BT’s Consumer division, said, “Fast, reliable connectivity has never been as important as it is today, with millions of people relying upon our networks to get back on their feet after the pandemic.
“We want to help as many people as we can, which is why at the end of June we’ll be launching BT Home Essentials, increasing the eligibility of our social tariff to include all customers on Universal Credit. BT Home Essentials will be available at half the price of our standard fibre package, helping a potential four million households on low income save on bills and stay connected to vital online services.”
To be eligible you’ll need to supply proof of your Universal Credit with customers then receiving confirmation that their application has been successful before they are moved onto the plan.
