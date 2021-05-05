Charley Webb: Emmerdale star details fears as son gets long hair cut off 'I'm so nervous!'

“I can’t ever imagine writing to somebody and being negative saying. ‘I don’t like the way you look’. It’s just not normal.”

The soap star previously shared a photo of her eldest son Buster wearing a T-shirt branded with the words: “Long hair, don’t care.”

She captioned the post: “I get asked so many times on here why my kids have got long hair. ‘Why don’t you cut it?’ Or, ‘they look like girls’.

“The answer is really simple, because we like it and more importantly they like it. I absolutely don’t feel like I need to explain it to anyone who has an opinion but I just think life would be so much easier if we all just focused on our own lives.

“Don’t let my kids hair worry you. I think people think they have a right to have an opinion because of social media. Maybe you do. But try keeping it to yourself, it’s not important to us what you think of how our kids look.”

