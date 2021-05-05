Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel cracks PSG joke as Blues set up Man City Champions League final

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel joked that he can’t be doing too well as a manager despite reaching back-to-back Champions League finals, because he has done so with different clubs rather than the same one. And after his side booked their spot in the Istanbul final later this month, Tuchel declared: “It’s not done yet.”

Chelsea beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the second leg of their semi-final tie at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night thanks to goals from Timo Werner and Mason Mount. That gave them a 3-1 aggregate win and sees them reach a third Champions League final in the club’s history, their first since they won the competition for the first and only time back in 2012. Advertisements For Tuchel, it means back-to-back European Cup showpieces after his Paris Saint-Germain side lost to Bayern Munich in Lisbon last year. Chelsea will take on Premier League champions elect Manchester City on May 29 in Turkey, after City beat PSG – now managed by ex-Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino – 2-0 (4-1 on aggregate) in their own semi-final on Tuesday. City and Chelsea meet in a dress rehearsal at the Etihad this weekend in which Pep Guardiola’s side can secure their third league title in the past four years. But despite only arriving in January, and also taking Chelsea to an FA Cup final, Tuchel laughed that he can’t be doing too well as a manager despite his incredible early success with the Blues, because otherwise he’d still be the PSG head coach.

Tuchel was sacked by the French champions just before Christmas last year and then replaced the axed Frank Lampard at Chelsea a month later. He has become the first manager ever to reach back-to-back Champions League finals with two different clubs. Told he must be doing something right, the German tactician smiled to BT Sport’s Des Kelly: “Or not because it’s not the same club! It depends who you ask. “No I’m happy. I’m very, very happy that we achieved this. I’m in general very grateful that I have the opportunity to live my life in football and fill this passion as a professional. Advertisements “I’m more than grateful to do it on this level and to coach a team like this and to arrive now for the second time in a final, I’m very grateful. Very thankful. “We deserved to win. First half was difficult because they had a lot of ball possession, made us suffer. But we were dangerous with counter-attacks and never lost the hunger or desire to defend. “Second half was an even better structure to defend. It was a fantastic performance. Second half, we could have scored so much earlier and so much more to be safe.

“But no time for criticism now. It’s a fantastic achievement. A big congratulations to the team.” On the nerves of the second half before Mount’s 85th minute goal made sure of Chelsea’s victory against the 13-time European champions, Tuchel added: “It can happen in any second of any football match, not only against Real Madrid. “Against Real Madrid of course it’s always dangerous, they can turn nothing into gold. You’re always on the edge. “Big, big congratulations because to hang in there, even if you have big chances and miss, miss and miss again, to never lose concentration and never lose focus or the positive energy on the pitch is huge. A huge performance and well deserved.” And asked about the showdown with City, Tuchel continued: “The final? Ask me four days before. It’s too early. Hopefully not but there can be injured players and players out of form. We need to wait and see.

“Hopefully we arrive with the whole squad and we arrive in a good moment and good atmosphere because it’s not done yet. It’s not done yet. We want to go all the way. We arrive in Istanbul to win.” Goalscorer Mount meanwhile told the BT cameras after the final whistle: “I can’t put it into words, really, at the moment. But it was a great performance tonight, it was a tough, tough game. “You know what they’re like, they’re going to come and they’re going to give it everything. I thought we were brilliant, we worked hard. “We probably should have had about five. I should have had one about 20 minutes before I scored. The most important thing is that we won tonight. But it’s not over, there’s one more game left. “We’ve got two massive cup finals and hopefully we can win.” Speaking about this weekend’s league showdown with City, Mount added: “We’ve played them three times already this season, so it’s going to be a stunning game.”

And captain Cesar Azpilicueta added: “Massive performance from the team. We knew we had a tough opponent and I think the team performed really well and could have scored more goals.

“Not only the guys that were lucky to play this game on the pitch, we have a fantastic squad and staff around. “Everybody pushes hard in training, it creates the atmosphere to be together, to fight for every ball, to help each other from the stand. “For me, this is massive to create a strong group. At the moment, we have plenty of things to fight for ahead of us.” The Spanish defender said of the final, which will come a fortnight after they face Leicester in the FA Cup final at Wembley: “It’s a Champions League final against Manchester City, we know that. “We have played them lots of times, but it’s a Champions League final. But we believe in ourselves. We know that we will have to work hard, but we’re ready for this.”

While Werner, now Chelsea’s joint-top goalscorer this season, reflected: “Where we started under the new manager, we were 10th in the league, we are now in the cup final and the Champions League final. “Everything, we are on the road to the top four, we can win the Champions League and we can win the FA Cup. Our team is incredible, what we did today. “We didn’t have so much of the ball, like normally, but how we controlled the game and the rhythm against a team with world-class players in every position. “We are young, but we’re not stupid to make mistakes and we were very, very good today. “Maybe if you can say something to us today is the fact that we could decide the game earlier in the second-half. “But in the end, it’s not easy to play against Real Madrid and we did very, very well.”

