Chelsea Houska Reveals Why She Really Left ‘Teen Mom 2’ As Show Returns Without Her

Chelsea Houska has shared what it was about her pre-teen daughter Aubree that caused her to step away from ‘Teen Mom 2,’ and ‘leave that chapter of my life.’

MTV’s Teen Mom 2 returned for season 11 on Tuesday May 4, but it was minus a very familiar face. Chelsea Houska has left the show, and now she’s revealing why she’s passing up that sweet MTV paycheck. While the 29-year-old and husband Cole DeBoer have built themselves quite a nice business empire featuring everything from beanies and sunglasses to wallpaper designs and diaper bags, it ultimately came down to Chelsea not wanting to share 11-year-old daughter Aubree Lind‘s private preteen moments with the world.

“There just came a point—and I think it was a buildup almost—this feeling in my gut, or my heart, I guess. It just didn’t feel like I was supposed to be on that show anymore,” Chelsea shared with E! News. “There were conversations that [my daughter] Aubree and I were having from time to time, and there came a point where I was just worried because I don’t want her to ever be like, she can’t tell me things because it’s going to be aired to millions of people or whatever.”

Aubree is Chelsea’s first born, who she was seen having during MTV’s 16 and Pregnant with then-high school boyfriend Adam Lind. Mom of four Chelsea said that she didn’t want her daughter’s private drama with her dad to spill over onto MTV’s airwaves. “When she was little, the stuff that was going on with her dad and stuff, it was from my point of view, and as she got older, it started coming from her point of view. I think that deserves to be private for her. That was ultimately what kind of pushed me to decide to step away and leave that chapter of life,” Chelsea explained.

Chelsea has had one of the best happiest ever afters when it comes to her life post 16 and Pregnant. She met the love of her life (and total hunk!) Cole, and the couple wed in her native South Dakota on Oct. 1 2016. They’ve welcomed three beautiful children of their own, with son Watson, 4, and daughters Layne, 2, and Walker June, three months. Over the last year Cole and Chelsea built their gorgeous dream home, and have become quite a pair of DIY experts at home decor and design.

The fiery red head says that she would never put her younger children’s lives on TV the way things went down with Aubree. So when it comes to considering a return to Teen Mom 2, Chelsea says, “I always say that I would never go back to anything that’s about my kids’ personal life for sure. I don’t think I could do that.” However she adds that, “If something happened to be light-hearted and fun, I don’t think I would say no.”

Fans can still follow Chelsea’s life through her Instagram posts, as well as Cole’s IG account, where he too loves sharing photos of the couple’s beautiful children, as well as his rigorous fitness routines. And there’s the pair’s IG page downhomedeboers, where fans can watch the pair’s amazing decorating and design ideas, as well as view their own product lines. Watch out Chip and Joanna Gaines, Cole and Chelsea could be swapping a life on MTV for one on HGTV with the rate of success they’re having.

